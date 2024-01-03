WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced by a judge in connection to a shooting that killed two people at an apartment in Dec. 2022.

Kenneth Jackson was sentenced to 221 months in prison, which equals out to 18 years and five months. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Sept. 20, 2023.

The shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2022, in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. WPD said at the time officers arrived at the location and found a man and woman dead inside an apartment where there had been a house party.

Two men outside the house were also injured in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was arrested on Dec. 28 after a short vehicle pursuit that ended near the intersection of Broadway and 33rd Street. The Kansas Highway Patrol helped in the arrest, using aircraft to locate the suspect.