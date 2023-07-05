WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced for giving women rides and then sexually assaulting them, the Office of the District Attorney says.

Marlon Montoya (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the DA, 41-year-old Marlon Montoya has been sentenced to seven years and one month in prison.

Montoya pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery on April 7.

The DA says on Dec. 31, 2021, a 54-year-old woman told police Montoya sexually assaulted her in a parking lot in northeast Wichita. She said she had been walking and decided to get into Montoya’s car. That is when he drove to a lot in the 1000 block of N. Topeka Ave. and forced her to have sex at knifepoint.

The DA says in January 2022, Montoya picked up a 63-year-old woman. He sexually assaulted her in a park on 16th Street.