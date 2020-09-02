Wichita man sentenced for his role in 4 robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 27-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for driving the getaway car in a series of robberies according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Shaiquille Harris pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In his plea, Harris admitted participating in robberies at the following stores:

  • Kwik Shop, 710 W. 29th
  • Kwik Shop, 3959 S. Hydraulic
  • Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th South
  • QuikTrip, 2821 E. 31st South

Harris admitted that in each case he drove 28-year-old Brelen VonFange to commit the robberies. VonFange is awaiting trial.

