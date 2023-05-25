WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced for hitting a motorcyclist during an attempt to flee from police.

According to the Office of the District Attorney (DA), 40-year-old Ricardo Trevizo has been sentenced to ten years and two months in prison.

The DA says on Oct. 9, 2021, Humberto Estrada was waiting for the red light to turn green at the intersection of West Kellogg Avenue and South 119th Street West.

At the same time, Trevizo was fleeing from law enforcement, who first tried to pull him over in his Chevy Tahoe in Kingman County. Speeds reached over 100 mph on eastbound Kellogg.

The Kansas Highway Patrol spiked the Tahoe near Goddard, but the DA says it did not slow down.

Estrada was stopped in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg when he was hit from behind by Trevizo.

The DA says doctors had to amputate Estrada’s left leg below the knee.

At the time of the chase, Trevizo was driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated. According to the DA, he had two previous DUIs.

Trevizo pled guilty on April 4 to aggravated battery while DUI.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Trevizo to pay $15,961.75 in restitution to help cover Estrada’s unpaid expenses.