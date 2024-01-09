WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge sentenced a Wichita man on Tuesday in connection to his son’s death by fentanyl.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Calvin Vick, 26, was sentenced to 219 months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death, aggravated endangering a child and distribution of a controlled substance on Dec. 7. It equals out to 18 years and three months.

Vick’s 22-month-old son, Israel Luna-Vick, was taken to a Wichita hospital on June 22, 2022, after he was found unresponsive on the floor of an apartment in the 8400 block of E. Harry St.

Hospital staff attempted life-saving measures, but Israel died within an hour of arriving at the hospital.

Court documents show at the time of the incident, Calvin Vick’s sister lived in the apartment where Calvin lived with his two children. She allegedly told a detective that she was working from home that evening.

When she clocked off work at 9 p.m., she said she walked past her brother’s door and saw Israel on the floor near a rolled-up blanket and an infant toy. She assumed Israel was asleep.

According to the affidavit, the sister said Calvin Vick ran out of the room holding Israel, panicking as he said, “Israel’s not breathing.” The sister said she called 911 at 9:59 p.m., but nobody answered. She said she told Calvin to take Israel to the hospital while she stayed in the apartment with the younger baby.

Detective Moore alleges that Calvin Vick left the hospital before providing a statement to detectives. However, Moore said Calvin Vick talked to police officers before leaving. The officers allege that Calvin Vick said, “I don’t want you guys thinking this was drugs.”

Police searched Vick’s apartment and found four tablets — later identified as containing fentanyl — underneath Israel’s sleeping area. An autopsy revealed he died after ingesting methamphetamine and fentanyl.