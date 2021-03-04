Wichita man sentenced for killing another man during drug deal in health club parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who pled guilty for his role in killing another man over a drug deal has been sentenced.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 22-year-old Ashantis Bledsoe of Wichita, to just over 20 years in prison for his role in killing 22-year-old Lorenzo Wade of Wichita.

Wade was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Genesis Health Club in the 3700 block of West 13th on February 6, 2019. A bag of marijuana was found next to his body.

Last September, 27-year-old Tanner Mora of Wichita was sentenced to life with parole eligibility

after 25 years. A jury convicted Mora of felony first-degree murder during the commission of an aggravated robbery that occurred during the sale of marijuana.

Bledsoe pled guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter February 1.