WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021.

Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June 20.

Police say Cruz was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Highway 254 when he collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 19-year-old Clayton Patterson of Caldwell.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.