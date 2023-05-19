WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that killed DeAndre Greenley in August 2022 was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Christopher Dyas was sentenced by a judge to 216 months in prison (18 years). He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said at the time of the incident that Dyas and another person, Saquorea Sweeney of Wichita, were arrested after officers found Greenley with multiple gunshot wounds in the 120 block of N. Mosely St. around 1:30 a.m. Despite efforts to save his life, EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

WPD says its investigation revealed Dyas and Sweeney walked up to Greenley and shot him several times. Afterward, police say the pair fled the scene. Officers located both of them at different locations a short time later using witnesses, cameras in Old Town and Flock license plate reading cameras.

Dyas and Sweeney were charged in August.

Sweeney is due back in court next month.