WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint, court documents say.

34-year-old Arvden Vanhorn was sentenced to 316 months in prison, which equals out to 26 years, four months. He pleaded guilty to the following crimes on Feb. 15, 2022:

One count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy

One count of attempted rape

Four counts of aggravated battery

Two counts of aggravated assault

One count of criminal threat

Two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior

One count of sexual battery

Court documents say that on March 14, 2021, officers were dispatched to a massage business on E. Harry St. after a call saying a man was threatening to kill her and was holding a knife to her throat.

When they arrived, they talked to a woman who said she was in the middle of a massage when a man, who was later identified as Vanhorn, came in and demanded a massage.

The woman told him she did not have any appointments available but eventually took him to a massage room. He demanded sex from the woman, and when she declined, he assaulted her, slamming her head into a wall.

Vanhorn held a knife to her throat during the course of the sexual assault. The woman was able to flee from the business and flag down a woman, who called 911.

Surveillance video identified Vanhorn.

Officers found Vanhorn at a Jumpstart convenience store around 6:05 p.m., where officers were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon. Police say Vanhorn tried to steal some food and eat it in the bathroom. Employees of the Jumpstart stopped him and restrained him until officers arrived.

Vanhorn denied going to the massage business and denied sexually assaulting anyone.