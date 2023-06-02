WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old Wichita man this week in a murder that happened almost four years ago.

Eduardo Gallardo was 18 when the Wichita Police Department arrested him for the Aug. 4, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Ramiro Valdez, Jr.

Police alleged that the shooting was due to an ongoing gang feud.

The district attorney’s office says that Gallardo pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

This week, Judge Tyler Roush sentenced the now 22-year-old to 226 months, or 18.8 years, in prison. The judge also ordered restitution of $6,500 to be paid to the Crime Victims Compensation Board.