WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.

Kory Anziana of Wichita was sentenced to 65 months on Wednesday, according to Sedgwick County officials. That equals five years and five months.

He pleaded guilty in October to the following charges:

One count of fleeing or attempting to elude officers

One count of aggravated assault of an LEO

One count of aggravated assault

One county of attempting to escape custody

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw Anziana commit a traffic violation in a red Lexus near the intersection of Pawnee and Meridian. Deputies tried to pull him over, but he fled in the vehicle.

Authorities say the chase lasted about six minutes, with top speeds nearing 70 mph. It ended in the parking lot of a hotel when Anziana’s car got stuck on a fence.

Police say Anziana jumped out of the vehicle and shot at deputies, who returned fire. No one was injured in the gunfire. Anziana ran into a room in the hotel where there were five people he knew inside.

One of the people in the room communicated with hotel staff and eventually law enforcement. The sheriff’s office called for the Wichita SWAT and negotiators.

The standoff ended peacefully around 8:25 a.m.

Anziana will have to register as a violent offender for the aggravated assault of an LEO and aggravated assault charges.