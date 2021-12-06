Wichita man sentenced in 2020 deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting that occurred in late 2020.

Nathaniel Brandy, 18, of Wichita, was sentenced by a local judge on the following counts:

Murder in the second degree – 165 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections Robbery – 34 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections Criminal use of weapons – 12 months in County Jail

Nathaniel Brandy (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandy will consecutively serve 199 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and 12 months in the county jail.

Police say Brandy was involved in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cooper Kelley on Monday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Wichita police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9300 block of East Funston. Kelley was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was over an illegal drug deal arranged over social media.

Brandy was 17 at the time of the shooting and was tried as an adult.