WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced in the 2022 hit-and-run that killed 49-year-old Kurt Krueger.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 32-year-old Latrell Thompson was sentenced to 8 years and 10 months in prison on Wednesday.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Thompson pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and cultivation of marijuana.

Thompson will serve 3 years and 10 months for leaving the scene and 5 years for the cultivation of marijuana. The sentences will run consecutively.

Thompson was also ordered to pay $52,000 in restitution to the insurance company and $9,825.88 for the remainding cost of the funeral for Krueger.