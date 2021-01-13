Wichita man sentenced in connection with child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man, Naithen Brazille, 61, was sentenced Tuesday in connection with child sex crimes.

In September of 2019, Brazille was convicted by a jury of nine counts of “Jessica’s Law” child sex crimes involving three separate underage victims.

Brazille’s original sentencing hearing had been continued when he was appointed a new attorney following the jury trial to challenge the effective assistance of his trial lawyer. A separate evidentiary hearing was held in December of 2020 on that issue.

On Tuesday, a Sedgwick County judge denied the motion for a new trial, finding that Brazille received the effective assistance of counsel from his trial lawyer.

The court then proceeded to sentencing on the nine convictions, and imposed the statutory life sentence (with parole eligibility after 25 years) on each count, and then ran each count consecutive for a controlling sentence of life in prison without parole eligibility for 225 years.

