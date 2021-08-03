Wichita man sentenced in DUI crash that killed Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge sentenced a 37-year-old Wichita man for his role in a DUI crash that killed a woman in east Wichita.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office announced that Jeremy Crowder would spend five years in prison. On May 5, he pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter while DUI and two counts of aggravated battery.

Jeremy Crowder (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

On March 19, 2019, Crowder’s southbound GMC Denali ran a red light and struck an eastbound Honda CRV at Kellogg and Webb Road. Yvonne Recchio, 57, of Wichita, was in the backseat of the Honda. She died at the scene. The driver of the Honda and another passenger, the husband of the fatality victim, were injured and taken to a hospital.

Police at the scene could smell alcohol on Crowder and gave him a field sobriety test. A later exam showed his blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.