WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced for his part in a hoax that led to the death of Andrew Finch in 2017.

The hoax started as some online gamers played Call of Duty: WWII. Shane Gaskill of Wichita said he got into an argument with online gamer Casey Viner of Ohio over a $1.50 bet.

During the argument, Gaskill gave Viner an old street address. Viner then contacted Tyler Barris of Los Angeles and recruited him to place a hoax call to Wichita police about a shooting and kidnapping at the address.

Andrew Finch (Courtesy Finch family)

Andrew Finch and his family lived at Gaskill’s old address. When police showed up, Finch answered the door and tried to convince officers that there must have been a misunderstanding. At some point, an officer shot and killed Finch.

Gaskill was originally placed on diversion but violated the terms of it and was charged. In May, he pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

Tyler Barriss (KSN Photo)

Casey Viner (KSN Photo)

Barris was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 51 counts of making fake emergency calls and threats around the country, including the one that led to Finch’s death.

Viner served 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.