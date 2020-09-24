Wichita man sentenced in February 2019 shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a Wichita man was sentenced for a shooting death in west Wichita early last year.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Tanner Mora to life with parole eligibility after 25 years. A jury convicted Mora of felony first-degree murder during the commission of aggravated robbery which occurred during the sale of marijuana.

On February 6, 2019, the body of 22-year-old Lorenzo Wade was found in the parking lot of Genesis Health Club in the 3700 block of W. 13th. He had multiple gunshot wounds. A bag of marijuana was found next to the body.

Police later arrested Mora and 21-year-old Ashantis Bledsoe. Bledsoe is awaiting trial.

