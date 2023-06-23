WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says a 25-year-old Wichita man was sentenced in a sexual assault case.

Raymundo Aguilar will serve four consecutive life sentences plus 114 months (9.5 years) with the Department of Corrections, plus an additional four years in the Sedgwick County Jail.

On Feb. 27, a jury found Auguila guilty of three rapes, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, four counts of violating a protective order and possession of marijuana in four separate criminal cases. His victims were ages 12, 13, and 14 at the time of the crimes, the DA’s office says.