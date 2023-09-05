WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man heard his sentence from a judge in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Azuri Jones in September 2021.

Kayden Wilson was sentenced to 152 months in prison, which equals out to 12 years and eight months. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault on Jan. 9, 2023.

The crime happened on Sept. 23, 2021. Around 1:15 p.m., police started getting reports of a disturbance with a weapon near 15th Street and Belmont Avenue. This is near Wichita State University. Witnesses said two vehicles were chasing each other through a neighborhood. The witnesses also heard gunshots.

After arriving in the area, officers learned a car showed up at a local hospital with Jones, who died from the injuries. No one else in the car was injured.

Police officers got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and found it. They say it was a stolen vehicle. The suspects fled on foot, but officers found them near 17th Street and Hillside Street.