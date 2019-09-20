Wichita man sentenced to 15 years in prison

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Douglas Pete, 24, the man arrested and charged with murder was sentenced to 15 years in prison according to District Attorney Marc Bennett.

On Feb. 24, 2018, Wichita police found Deonte “Bud” Mitchell lying on the curb in front of a house in the 1600 block of S. Faulders in Wichita.

According to police records, Mitchell was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back.

A witness on the front porch of the house told police she heard two shots and saw Pete in a black hooded sweatshirt pointing a handgun in the direction of Mitchell.

Pete later claimed the shooting was an accident.

On Aug. 9, Pete pled guilty to second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and interference with law enforcement.

