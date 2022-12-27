WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a deadly shootout in 2020.

Koby Fisher’s mugshot from 2020 (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Koby Fisher was sentenced to two years of probation.

Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated battery, which he was charged with on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The probation has an underlying sentence of 43 months in prison if he violates the terms of his probation.

Fisher’s probation has been added to his current probation from an unrelated 2017 case. His probation in that case was also extended by 12 months due to violating the terms of that probation.

According to court documents, Fisher is just one of four charged in the deadly shootout: Braxton Cooley was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison; Eugene Donnald was sentenced to two years and two months in prison; and Akakia Farbes was found not guilty in a bench trial back in July.

On July 30, 2020, officers received a call of a shooting at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg Drive, at 12:45 a.m. There they found the body of William Pottorff, 40, of Wichita, in one of the rooms. He had multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Shortly after, Keion Whyte, 23, of Wichita, arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He died a few days later.

Police said that initial investigations showed the shooting occurred after Whyte and others forced their way into the motel room, and Pottorff and Whyte began fighting. Both men pulled out guns and fired at each other.

Cooley, Farbes, Donnald, and Fisher were arrested following the incident and charged.