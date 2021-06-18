Wichita man sentenced to 210 months for drug trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, a class a felony.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Michael A. Arjona admitted that over several months in 2018, he

conspired with other individuals to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Arjona confessed to a plan to sell the methamphetamine to customers in the Wichita area.

Three other people entered guilty pleas to charges related to the drug trafficking ring that Arjona ran.

Nicholas Brandt, 21, of Wichita, was sentenced to 96 months after pleading guilty to using a communication device to facilitate a drug offense. Cody J. Cobal, 25, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Matthew A. McMillan, 20, pleaded guilty to using a communication device to facilitate a drug offense. Cobal and McMillan are awaiting sentencing.

The Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security

Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecuted the case.