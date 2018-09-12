Wichita man sentenced to 32 months in prison for embezzlement

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita man was sentenced to 32 months in prison Tuesday after being convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from the pawnshop he worked at.

Phillip Jelinek, 35, pleaded guilty to felony theft on June 25. The charge against him alleged he embezzled $587,450.83 from A-OK Enterprises LLC, where he worked as an accountant.

The thefts occurred over a two-year period and involved money from internet sales. Jelinek and his attorney asked the judge to consider probation because he was seeking treating for a gambling addiction. His request was denied.

Bruce Harris, owner of A-OK Enterprises LLC, said in court the thefts forced the company into bankruptcy, caused employee layoffs and closure of some locations.