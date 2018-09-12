Wichita man sentenced to 32 months in prison for embezzlement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita man was sentenced to 32 months in prison Tuesday after being convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from the pawnshop he worked at.
Phillip Jelinek, 35, pleaded guilty to felony theft on June 25. The charge against him alleged he embezzled $587,450.83 from A-OK Enterprises LLC, where he worked as an accountant.
The thefts occurred over a two-year period and involved money from internet sales. Jelinek and his attorney asked the judge to consider probation because he was seeking treating for a gambling addiction. His request was denied.
Bruce Harris, owner of A-OK Enterprises LLC, said in court the thefts forced the company into bankruptcy, caused employee layoffs and closure of some locations.
