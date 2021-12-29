Wichita man sentenced to 43 months in death of Haley Collins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old Wichita man will spend 43 months in prison following his sentencing Wednesday afternoon in Sedgwick County District Court.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Dave Dahl also ordered Steven Speakman to spend an additional 24-months under post-release supervision and pay $17,109 in restitution.

Speakman and the victim, Haley Collins, were arguing in a parking lot near 21st and Rock Road. Court documents say that witnesses told police they saw Collins push Speakman and then Speakman punched Collins causing him to fall and hit his head.

Speakman was originally charged with Murder in the Second Degree, but was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in August of this year.