WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced to over 68 years in prison after sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Donquez Jones, 31, to 818 months in prison. That adds up to 68 years and two months.

In March 2015, Jones sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl that he met on Facebook.

On July 31, a jury convicted Jones of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.