WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita man to seven consecutive life terms in prison for sexually abusing multiple children.

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, Mark Prickett, 60, was sentenced by Sedgwick County Judge Eric Williams for crimes that occurred from 2007 to July 2018.

These crimes involved four children: a 4-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl.

According to the Sedgwick County Inmate Search, Prickett was arrested and booked in jail on Aug. 3, 2018.

On Aug. 19, 2022, a jury in Judge Williams’ court found Prickett guilty of seven counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Additional information regarding the crimes was not released.