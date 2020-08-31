Wichita man sentenced for meth trafficking

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 100 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Myron L. Hite II, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

In his plea, he admitted that when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at his home in Wichita, they found more than half a pound of methamphetamine.

They also found more than $14,000 in cash and two loaded firearms.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories