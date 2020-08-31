WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 100 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
Myron L. Hite II, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
In his plea, he admitted that when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at his home in Wichita, they found more than half a pound of methamphetamine.
They also found more than $14,000 in cash and two loaded firearms.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Kelly discusses COVID-19 updates in Monday’s press briefing
- KU Athletics will not have fans in attendance to begin fall season
- Wichita man sentenced for meth trafficking
- $330M development planned on Schlitterbahn water park site
- From top down, Chiefs pushing for social justice initiatives