Wichita man sentenced for meth trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 100 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Myron L. Hite II, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

In his plea, he admitted that when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at his home in Wichita, they found more than half a pound of methamphetamine.

They also found more than $14,000 in cash and two loaded firearms.

