WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man on Friday was sentenced to prison by a judge in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son.

Kentrell Willingham was sentenced to 66 months in prison, which equals out to five years and six months.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 1-year-old Lasiah Williams was with Willingham and Xjohanna Hannah, Willingham’s girlfriend, when one of the baby’s relatives came over for a custody exchange.

The family member left with Williams, but a short time later, realized Williams was unresponsive and took him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Court filings say the infant had injuries all over his body, as well as blood in his ears.

Willingham was arrested along with Hannah. They were both charged in August.