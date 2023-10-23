WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was sentenced to life for first-degree murder on Monday.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 23-year-old Jesus Manzano-Legarda was sentenced by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years on a first-degree murder charge. Manzano-Legarda was also sentenced to 13 months on a charge of criminal discharge of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.

Man killed in shooting and crash near the intersection of Harry and Washington on Sept. 8, 2021 (KSN Photo)

According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, for the report of a crash near the intersection of Harry and Washington. The call would later be determined to be a shooting.

Police identified the victim as Jacquez Carter. When officers arrived, they found a wrecked Chevy Monte Carlo that Carter occupied. He had been shot. Police removed him and started life-saving measures, but he died.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, police said they learned through their investigation that Carter was driving eastbound on Harry stopped at Topeka in the inside lane at the red light. While stopped, a white SUV pulled into the oncoming lanes beside Carter, and a passenger fired multiple times at Carter, striking him and his vehicle. The white SUV then fled the scene. Initially, witnesses reported that a black truck was involved.

On Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 21-year-old Jesus A. Manzano-Legarda was booked on first-degree murder charges and contempt of court.