Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 deadly nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who murdered another man over two years ago in

southeast Wichita has been sentenced to life with no parole eligibility for 789 months.

A judge sentenced 38-year-old Brandon Evans on Friday. Evans shot and killed 37-year-old Isaac Lewis of Wichita on June 10, 2018, outside Daiquiri’s Club at 7007 E. Harry. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm. Evans was arrested after police saw him running from the club with a pistol in his hand.

On August 12, 2019, a jury found Evans guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery,

and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

At the sentencing hearing, Evans claimed he suffered from a mental disease and shot Mr. Lewis after he threatened to kill Evans and his family. A judge disagreed and sentenced him.

