Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for killing roommate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who stabbed his roommate dozens of times and killing her last fall has been sentenced to life in prison last Thursday.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says 45-year-old Jason McCaleb will be eligible parole after 25 years. He pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Devin Cook.

A probable cause affidavit says McCaleb let Devin Cook live in his house for a time, but decided that he wanted the woman out of the residence. McCaleb called the police, but Wichita police officers could not evict the woman. As officers were leaving the residence, they say they heard Cook yelling and furniture being thrown. The affidavit said when McCaleb opened the door, he was covered in blood and told officers that he “snapped.”

McCaleb pleaded guilty to one count of First Degree Murder on July 22.

