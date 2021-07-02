Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman by shooting her 5 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who shot a woman and left her to die in southern Sedgwick County has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced 43-year-old Darnell Coleman to life in prison with parole eligibility after 50 years.

On October 30, 2017, a motorist found the body of Tamsen Kayzer next to railroad tracks a mile north of Peck on south Meridian.

She had been shot five times. More than two weeks later, detectives arrested Coleman at his Wichita home.

A jury found Coleman guilty of first-degree murder in April of this year. The judge also ordered Coleman to pay restitution for the victim’s burial.