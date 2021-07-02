Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman by shooting her 5 times

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who shot a woman and left her to die in southern Sedgwick County has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced 43-year-old Darnell Coleman to life in prison with parole eligibility after 50 years.

tamsen kayzer_1535583559780.jpg.jpg

On October 30, 2017, a motorist found the body of Tamsen Kayzer next to railroad tracks a mile north of Peck on south Meridian.

She had been shot five times. More than two weeks later, detectives arrested Coleman at his Wichita home.

A jury found Coleman guilty of first-degree murder in April of this year. The judge also ordered Coleman to pay restitution for the victim’s burial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories