WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood before a judge on Thursday and heard his sentence for the fatal shooting of his twin brother and sister-in-law.

Luis Alvarado-Meraz, 33, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Thursday. He was found guilty by a jury of capital murder in October 2018.

Alvarado-Meraz’s brother Manuel, and Manuel’s wife, Lucero Rodriguez, were found dead at their apartment on the evening of Jan. 14, 2015. Manuel was shot 12 times, while Rodriguez was shot eight times.

The jury deliberated for roughly 90 minutes before reaching their verdict.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says the delay in sentencing was “the result of the filing of multiple post-trial motions which required days of evidentiary hearings over the course of several years.”

Ultimately, the defendant’s motion for a new trial was denied over four years after he was convicted at trial, the DA’s office said.