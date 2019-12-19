Wichita man sentenced to more than 55 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to more than 55 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Eli Mendoza was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated domestic battery, and criminal threat.

On Aug. 9, 2018, Mendoza asked his girlfriend to give him a ride to work. After getting in her car in the 2300 block of S. Water, he placed a gun to her head and said, “Drive, or I will shoot you.” She attempted to push the gun away and escape the vehicle when Mendoza fired one shot, striking her in the left arm and chest. As she fell from the driver’s side door, Mendoza fired again, striking her in the right arm. The victim was able to escape by running over to another car in the area of Mt. Vernon and Water and screaming for help. She survived the shooting.

