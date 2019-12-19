Wichita man sentenced to nearly 6 years for theft of over 70 cell phones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to 71 months in federal prison for a robbery in which more than 75 cell phones were stolen from a Sprint store.

Xavier Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted he served as a lookout while co-defendant Camarin McPherson, 26, Wichita, robbed a Sprint store at 530 S. West St. in Wichita.

McPherson brandished a firearm and hog-tied a clerk with zip ties before taking 54 Apple iPhones and 24 Samsung Galaxy phones with a total estimated value of more than $60,000.

The robbers were arrested after a chase ended in a wreck at Kellogg and Meridian.

Camarin McPherson (Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

