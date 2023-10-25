HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced to over 14 years for a 2018 deadly shooting in Haysville.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 28-year-old Kenez Carter was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in prison for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jaylin Jacobs from Wichita. Four years and five months of the sentencing are for two earlier parole violations.

According to the DA, the deadly shooting happened on Oct. 28, 2018, at a private party at a club in the 1900 block of Diedrich St.

The DA says the Haysville Police Department found Jacobs lying in the parking lot outside of the club. He died a few moments later.

According to the DA, Carter told police he was at a party with a woman he considered to be like a sister to him and that Jacobs had slapped her.

Carter pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in October 2022.