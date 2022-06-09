WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court today to hear his sentence for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in March 2021.

Antonio Riley, who was 38 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 210 months in prison, which equals out to 17 years, six months. He pleaded guilty on April 22 to rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy.

A probable cause affidavit says that on March 4, 2021, Riley knocked on the door of a woman’s apartment, and when she opened the door, Riley entered the home with a knife.

According to the affidavit, Riley told her, “As long as you do what I say, I won’t hurt you.” The woman said she was afraid and did not know what Riley was going to do.

After the incident, Riley left. He was identified later on Ring doorbell footage and booked into jail.