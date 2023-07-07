WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced by a judge on Thursday for his part in the murder of a man over three years ago.

Matthew Small, 37, was sentenced to a total of 247 months, which equals out to 20 years and seven months. He pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Small was also sentenced to 47 months for an unrelated drug case which he also pleaded no contest to.

On July 2, 2020, police received a report of a homicide that had occurred at a home on South San Pablo Street in Wichita.

Through an investigation, 47-year-old Roy Haden’s body was found in a car in the 1500 block of N. Broadway Ave.

Small was one of four people who were arrested in connection to this case. One of the other suspects in the case, Ariana Cook, pleaded no contest to her part in the homicide and was sentenced to 184 months in prison in January.