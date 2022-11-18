WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.

Dontenize L. Kelly on Feb. 6, 2021

Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 586 months in prison for his crimes, which equals out to 48 years and 10 months in jail.

Sedgwick County officials say he was also sentenced to 35 months in prison for a parole violation.

Kelly pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon on Oct. 7, 2021.

Beasley was found dead on Feb. 2, 2021, and Blackmon was found dead two days later. An investigation by the Wichita Police Department showed Kelly was involved. Police said he was arrested without incident and charged on Feb. 6, 2021.