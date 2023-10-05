WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for the murder of 31-year-old Chance Martin of Wichita that took place in May.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 24-year-old Angel Lara has been sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison.

When Lara is released, he must register as a violent offender for the rest of his life.

Lara pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in August.

Police were called to the area of Rutan and Sunnybrook in the Planeview neighborhood around 7 p.m. on May 10.

When they arrived, they found Martin with a gunshot wound to his upper body and began giving him first aid. EMS took Martin to a hospital, where he later died.

Police learned Martin had gotten into a fight with Lara and another person, which led to Lara allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting Martin.

Witnesses were able to provide information to police that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in the 900 block of W. 47th St. S.

Police took the man into custody nearby a short time later.