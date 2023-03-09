WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to 20 months in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

This is one of the photos included in a federal complaint form that names Michael “Mike” Eckerman of Wichita as someone involved in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Eckerman, 38, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with eight counts. He pleaded guilty last November to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

According to investigators, Eckerman illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Court documents claim that he saw rioters fighting with police officers outside the Capitol and allegedly encouraged them by yelling at the officers that they were “traitors to the country.”

The documents allege that he walked through scaffolding and entered the Capitol, where he participated in three separate breaches of police lines.

The court documents list these alleged incidents:

(Photo provided to FBI and included in federal complaint)

Eckerman joined a crowd in pushing forward to breach a police line in the Crypt.

Near the Memorial Doors, he and others pushed through a small group of officers trying to block access to nearby stairs leading to Statuary Hall. An officer put his hand on Eckerman’s shoulder, and “Eckerman pushed the officer—forcibly resisting, impeding, and interfering with the officer—which, along with the actions of others in the mob, caused the officer to stumble down some steps, leaving the officer vulnerable. While that officer was on the ground, another rioter sprayed him with a fire extinguisher.”

Eckerman and others breached a police line outside the House chamber when Congress people and staff members sheltered inside.

Screengrab from Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer’s body worn camera, included in federal complaint.

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)





Investigators said Eckerman continued moving through the building and, at one point, entered the Rayburn Conference Room, where he posed for photographs.

In addition to sentencing Eckerman to 20 months in prison, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper ordered 24 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

The U.S. Department of Justice says around 1,000 people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.