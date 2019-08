WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to probation for trying to have sex with a teen girl.

67-year-old Raymundo Sanchez pleaded guilty this week to aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Prosecutors say he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old in 2018 after he offered her and some friends drinks and snacks.

The girl, who hasn’t been named, did know Sanchez.