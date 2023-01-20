WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Friday, where he was sentenced after he was arrested in a SWAT standoff in June 2021.

Justin Galvan was sentenced to 24 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 36 months in prison. This means if he violates his probation, he will have to serve the 36-month sentence in prison.

Galvan pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while his license was suspended in Sept. 2022.

SWAT standoff in the 1900 block of S. Hillside on June 17, 2021 (KSN Photo)

It happened in the 1900 block of S. Hillside St. on June 16. He was wanted on numerous warrants through Sedgwick County, and officers were conducting a follow-up to locate him. They found him at a home and tried to take him into custody, but he got into the home.

Negotiators with the Wichita Police Department and SWAT were able to make contact with Galvan. After two hours on the scene, he surrendered peacefully.