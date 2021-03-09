Wichita man sentenced to seven years on nine felony crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Tuesday that 42-year-old Sean McKenzie of Wichita was sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of

crimes committed last summer in Wichita, including a police chase that injured another

motorist.

McKenzie was convicted of nine felony crimes, including gun and drug charges, aggravated battery, and two counts of fleeing police. All of the crimes occurred in August of 2020.

McKenzie’s cases began on August 11, when Wichita police found a gun and methamphetamine in his car. He was arrested at the time and later released from custody while the investigation continued. On August 14th, McKenzie fled Wichita police at a high rate of speed after they attempted to stop his car. McKenzie crashed into another vehicle, causing facial and leg injuries to the other motorist. McKenzie ran from the crash scene and was not apprehended.

Police were looking for McKenzie on August 17, when they spotted his car. He again tried to drive away from officers but crashed into a telephone pole and a tree. McKenzie suffered leg injuries in the crash. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, but doctors could not save it.