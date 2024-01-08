WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kyle Young, 37, was sentenced to two life sentences on Monday, according to the Sedgwick County district attorney. He must serve them consecutively.

Young pleaded guilty in Oct. 2023 for the first-degree murder of George M. Kirksey and the first-degree premeditated murder of Alicia Roman on Jan. 2, 2020.

Young must serve at least 100 years before being eligible for parole.

The DA says when imposing the sentence on Monday, the judge denied Young’s request for a downward departure sentence as well as his request that the judge run the counts concurrently.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hotel at WaterWalk in the 700 block of South Main. Upon arrival, officers located Kirksey and Roman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation revealed that Kirksey and Roman were inside the hotel room when Young entered the room and fired multiple shots, striking them and then fleeing on foot.