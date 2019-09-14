Wichita man survives shot to the face with non-life threatening injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been released from a hospital following a gunshot wound to the face.

At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call at a home near the 4100 block of East Whitney.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year man who sustained a gunshot wound to this face.

The man was reported as walking in the area of Ross Parkway and Whitney when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Police said it was not a random incident and is believed to be drug-related.

If you have any additional information, please call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or WPD Detectives at (316) 268-4407.

LATEST STORIES: