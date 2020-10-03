Wichita man taken to hospital after shooting with non-life-threatening injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in the hospital as police look for a unknown suspects in a Wichita shooting investigation.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1300 block of north Volutsia. Officers located a 56-year-old male who had been shot when they arrived. The unidentified male was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation by Wicihtia Police Department revealed unknown suspects began shooting at the residence, striking the victim. Several other people inside the home were not injured.

WPD says this was not a random incident and if anyone has any additional information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

