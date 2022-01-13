Wichita man to be sentenced in 2019 Winfield homicide

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting that happened at Southwestern College in December of 2019.

The man, 25-year-old Deuntae Markham, has pled guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel J. Luna.

Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz said that the charge of second degree murder was the charge that had been originally filed against Markham, but during a preliminary hearing, it was upgraded to felony murder prior to Markham’s arraignment in Cowley County District Court.

Schwartz said that he felt it was appropriate to end up with the plea for second degree murder, as it was the initial charge filed against Markham. A minimum sentence for the charge is usually eight and a half years, but prosecutors agreed to seven and a half years in exchange for the guilty plea.

Markham had fled the area following the shooting and was arrested during a traffic stop in August 2020 in San Francisco.

Markham will be sentenced in Cowley County District Court on February 7, 2022.