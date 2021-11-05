Wichita man to serve 30 years for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita man for the murder and kidnapping of another man in March of 2020.

Jeremy Shuflat, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping in the case of Zackary Tilson, 28, of Wichita.

Zackary Tilson (Courtesy Sedgwick County)

On March 27, 2020, Sedgwick County deputies checked a broken-down truck on a bridge near Valley Center and found Tilson’s body under the bridge. He had been stabbed to death.

Investigators say they had multiple surveillance videos of Shuflat near the scene. They also say video recovered from a trailer home showed Tilson leaving with Shuflat the night before the body was discovered.

Deputies found a knife near a gas station in Valley Center along with video from the station that recorded Shuflat in the area the knife was found. The sheriff’s office said testing on the knife indicated the presence of blood and contained DNA matching both Tilson and Shuflat.

Shuflat entered the guilty plea in September as part of a plea agreement that dismissed an additional case.

On Thursday, District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Shuflat to 285 months for the murder and 61

months for the kidnapping. The sentences will run consecutive to each other and to 15 months in prison on an unrelated theft case. It adds up to just over 30 years in prison.

