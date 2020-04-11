Wichita man wanted for murder of girlfriend and her daughter arrested Friday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested 25-year-old Daniel Lopez on multiple charges including capital murder.

Lopez was named the suspect after police responded to a welfare check on March 30th and found his girlfriend Mickayla Sorell, 24 and her daughter 8-year-old Natalia Sorell shot to death.

He was taken into custody at a family member’s home without incident late Friday evening.

Police say the investigation revealed the shooting happened on March 28, and Lopez was named the suspect and charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on April 3.

Lopez was arrested and charged with capital murder, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and two outstanding Sedgwick County warrants.

Lopez is being held on a 1.5 million bond.

